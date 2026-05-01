With Daldal, Subedaar, Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment continues its winning streak in Prime Video, Netflix

Abundantia Entertainment, founded and led by Vikram Malhotra, has registered two consecutive successes on Amazon Prime Video within the first quarter itself – Daldal, the chilling thriller series led by Bhumi Pednekar, and Subedaar, the visceral action drama headlined by Anil Kapoor.

As the Indian entertainment industry contends with increased volatility and a demanding, screen-agnostic audience, Abundantia Entertainment has broken through and opened 2026 with a decisive statement of intent for the future. The studio, founded and led by Vikram Malhotra, has registered two consecutive successes on Amazon Prime Video within the first quarter itself – Daldal, the chilling thriller series led by Bhumi Pednekar, and Subedaar, the visceral action drama headlined by Anil Kapoor and directed by Suresh Triveni and now, the company has underlined a slate of exciting releases for the balance year, placing itself firmly among the most ambitious and diversified content pipelines in the country.

Abundantia’s slate spans both long-form series and feature films, with titles earmarked for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and theatres – a distribution footprint that underscores Abundantia's platform-agnostic philosophy and its conviction in meeting audiences wherever they choose to engage with Abundantia’s brand of engaging and entertaining storytelling.

Beyond the immediate calendar, Abundantia is investing consistently in the architecture of what comes next. Under ‘aiON’, Abundantia's dedicated Artificial Intelligence-driven content division, the company recently announced a strategic partnership with AI video technology firm invideo to establish India's first AI-driven film studio, anchored by a $10 million commitment between the two companies. The alliance will develop and produce a slate of five AI-led films over the next three years. The division has also collaborated with Collective Media Network's Historyverse to co-produce Chiranjeevi Hanuman — The Eternal, which is slated for a worldwide release later in 2026.

Commenting on the momentum, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said: “Great stories do more than just find audiences; they build enduring businesses, and that has been our thesis from the outset. Our investment in artificial intelligence through aiON and the partnership with invideo, coupled with a diversified slate across Netflix, Prime Video and theatres, is a direct expression of that belief.

The reception to Daldal and Subedaar establishes the tone for everything that follows this year. Our incredible collaboration with the amazingly versatile Suresh Triveni has already witnessed two fantastic outings in these titles and is set to hit its peak with the forthcoming release of Maa Behen. I am equally excited about new collaborations with terrific creators like Hansal Mehta, Pulkit, and Rajesh Mapuskar, who are underway with some stellar work as Abundantia continues to strive to tell differentiated and disruptive stories. I am super excited about every chapter of the journey that 2026 holds”.

Translating that ambition into a concrete slate, Abundantia will mark its Netflix debut with two marquee projects - Maa Behen, a distinctive comedy directed by Suresh Triveni, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan; and Family Business, a powerful drama series helmed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles. Additionally, on Prime Video, the studio will follow with Sundar Poonam, a romantic thriller directed by Pulkit and starring Sanya Malhotra, currently in production.

The intrinsic force of a content engine operating at high capacity and a substantive, strategic commitment to AI as the next frontier of filmmaking point to Abundantia Entertainment authoring a distinctly powerful narrative for 2026 and beyond, one in which industry disruption is approached not as a headwind to be managed, but as the company's natural operating environment.

About Abundantia Entertainment

Founded in 2013 by Vikram Malhotra (formerly, COO – Viacom18 Motion Pictures), Abundantia Entertainment is India's premier content company focused on developing, producing, and distributing progressive, insight-based, and uniquely Indian stories for a global audience.

Creating for both theatrical and streaming platforms, Abundantia Entertainment's filmography boasts critically acclaimed and commercial hit films like Baby, Airlift, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Jalsa, Ram Setu, Sukhee, Chhorii 2, and most recently Subedaar – the action-drama starring Anil Kapoor, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Abundantia Entertainment was a pioneer creator in the streaming world in India with its Amazon Original, Breathe, releasing to fabulous response in 2018. This was followed by its much-loved second and third seasons, Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also marked the digital debut of movie stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. The company further strengthened its streaming legacy with the release of 'Daldal', a multi-season crime drama based on the popular 'Rita Ferreira' books, starring Bhumi Pednekkar.