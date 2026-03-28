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With Black Warrant, Freedom at Midnight, Jubilee, here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero

Ahead of Teen Kauwe, Sidhant Gupta won the masses as Jay Khanna in Jubilee, serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and then Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 03:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

With Black Warrant, Freedom at Midnight, Jubilee, here's how Sidhant Gupta became Bollywood's most compelling transformative hero
Sidhant Gupta
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Three consecutive hits. Three wildly different characters. Three performances that have left audiences and critics alike wondering what this Hero will do next. Sidhant Gupta has quietly built one of the most impressive filmographies in recent memory, and with each project, he continues to raise the bar for himself. From the brooding, ambitious Jay Khanna in the critically acclaimed Jubilee to the chilling portrayal of serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and then embodying the gravitas of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Sidhant has demonstrated an extraordinary range that few actors of his generation possess. Each role has demanded a completely different energy, physicality, and emotional register, and he's delivered every single time. And not only did he succeed in these roles every single time, but with each performance, audiences were left convinced that his best work is yet to come.

Now, Sidhant is set to venture into entirely new territory with Prime Video's spy thriller Teen Kauwe. The series follows an ex-secret agent, believed to be a mole and thought dead for seven years, who must return to find the traitor who framed him while his own agency attempts to terminate him. Alongside a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar, Sidhant takes center stage in a role that demands both physical intensity and emotional complexity.

Check out Teen Kauwe trailer 

The first look from Teen Kauwe has already generated significant buzz, with Sidhant appearing sharp, distinct, and completely transformed once again. Created by Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series promises action-heavy sequences that we've never seen Sidhant perform, and a tense, layered narrative, which we know the actor is an ace at. For a hero, who has made disappearing into characters his trademark, Teen Kauwe represents yet another opportunity for Sidhant Gupta to prove that his evolution as a performer knows no bounds.

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