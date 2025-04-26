Amid huge backlash that Abir Gulaal has been facing since the Pulwama terror attacks, here's how much Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor were reportedly paid for the film. The romantic comedy was slated to hit theatres on May 9, but as per sources, it won't get a release in India.

After Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushil in 2016, Pakistani star Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal. The romantic comedy, which starred Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, was slated to release in theatres worldwide on May 9. However, after the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 that killed 26 people, there have been calls to boycott Pakistani artistes and their films in India. As per sources, Abir Gulaal will now hit Indian theatres on May 9. Khudaya Ishq and Angrezi Rangrasiya - the two songs of the film released till now have also been removed from YouTube India. The makers haven't declared their final decision about its Indian release amidst the huge backlash for their film.

Now, as per a report in Siasat, Fawad Khan has charged a whopping amount for Abir Gulaal. The Kapoor & Sons actor, who usually charges Rs 15 lakh for one TV episode and Rs 2 crore for one film in Pakistan, has been paid Rs 5 crore for his Bollywood comeback. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor has just been paid Rs 1.5 crore for the romantic comedy. DNA cannot vouch for the authenticity of these numbers shared in the report.

Meanwhile, after the Pahalgam attacks, Fawad Khan also expressed his condolences towards the victims as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

In 2016, following the Uri terror attack, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry. At the time, Fawad, then rising in popularity in India, had faced issues for his supporting role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan Johar issued an apology and stated that he will not work with a Pakistani artist in future. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees also ran into trouble for featuring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

READ | Made in Rs 15 crore, this film earned Rs 330 crore, heroine was Pakistani actress, director never made any movie again