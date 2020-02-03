Wish we had more time together: Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on wishing mom on birth anniversary

It's Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie's birth anniversary today. It was in 2012 when she passed away after a long battle with cancer. The same year Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade and he was all of 25. Today, on her birth anniversary, Arjun shared a throwback photo with his mom and penned an emotional note. In the photo, Mona is seen all smiles and clapping while cutting a cake and Arjun is standing beside her.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sort & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway, as usual, I sit and complain & trouble u with my non-sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did...."

Arjun and Anshula's parents Boney Kapoor and Mona got separated in 1996 and they lived with her post that.