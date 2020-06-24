'Wish he reached out to someone for help': Kumar Sanu condoles 'son' Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 has become a point of discussion as it brought nepotism and mental health to the forefront. Now, veteran singer, Kumar Sanu expressed his sadness on Sushant's death. In a recent interview, Kumar called the actor talented, humble, and full of spark and said that he was like a son for him.

He said, "He was like my son. Such a great talent. Entertained his fans. I wish he reached out to someone for help." Speaking further about nepotism, Kumar said that nepotism exists everywhere and no friendships or favours can bring fame or success until a person is talented.

He further gave a piece of advice for people who are trying hard to make it big and said, "As soon as you come to Mumbai, get a job, then start your struggle. That’s what I did. Your job will at least feed and provide you shelter, which will help you showcase your talent better and stress-free. Though Sushant is not with us today, he will always stay in our heart, may his soul rest in peace."

For the uninformed, Sushant's death put in the spotlight the importance of mental health and the need to talk about it openly. Stars like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Zoya Akhtar have been talking about destigmatising it. Many from the film fraternity have urged people to be more sensitive, empathetic, and available to their close ones who might be silently suffering.