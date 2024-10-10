In an emotional letter praising Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Rekha, calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'My Ash', compared her to a flowing river. The letter was shared by Femina magazine in which Rekha also recalled their first meeting.

Veteran superstar Rekha turned 70 years old today, and while there are many instances where Rekha showcased her love for actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan, among others, it has always been highlighted how she shares a special relationship with Amitabh Bachchan 'bahu' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Currently, a throwback letter is going viral on social media which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Rekha Ma' wrote for her when she completed 20 years in the industry back in 2014. In an emotional letter praising Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Rekha, calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'My Ash', compared her to a flowing river - one that never stagnates, always moves forward gracefully and reaches its destination in its true form without any pretense.

Rekha further said that people may forget the words or deeds of others but they will always remember how someone made them feel. She called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a living example of courage. Rekha also said that her deep strength and pure energy speak volumes.

The letter was shared with the world by Femina magazine in a special interview in which Rekha also recalled their first meeting and reflected on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey in the film industry.

Rekha further wrote, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

"You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain! Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma," she said.