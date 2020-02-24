'Will you put your career behind to promote your spouse's career?': Deepika Padukone slammed for her '83 tweet

On February 19, 2020, Deepika Padukone took to her social media pages and unveiled her first look from '83. However, it was her caption which did not go well with netizens. The actor had written, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour."

She also wrote, "I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83"

Her statement, 'an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own' received flack from Twitterati and she was slammed left, right and centre for it.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying." While another tweeted, "good god, "every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own" has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW."

Check out a few reactions below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had shared her look by writing, "The Wind beneath my Wings. The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone #DeepikaAsRomiDev"

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, '83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in lead roles.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.