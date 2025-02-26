Bhumi Pednekar and her younger sister Samiksha Pednekar look almost identical to each other.

Bhumi Pednekar has impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere performances in critically acclaimed movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Sonchiriya, Thank You For Coming, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Bhakshak among others. The actress is also popular among the paparazzi as she is often seen posing in fashionable outfits for them.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar is also the favourite of shutterbugs. She is also spotted with her actress's sister at several events and parties, and her videos often go viral on social media due to the fact that both the sisters share uncanny similarities. One of the recent clips of both the Pednekar sisters was captioned, "Oh Damn, Two Bhumi Pednekars?" and broke the internet as Bhumi and Samiksha looked exact replicas of each others in the viral video.

Are Bhumi and Samiksha twins?

Well, this question has often been asked to them. Though Bhumi and Samiksha look almost identical to each other, they are not twins. Born on July 18, 1989, Bhumi is three years elder than Samiksha, who recently celebrate her 32nd birthday on February 23. As per her Instagram bio, Samiksha is an entrepreneur and lawyer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar's most recent release was the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, that hit theatres on February 21. Also starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Though Mere Husband Ki Bisi received positive to mixed reviews upon its release, the film has been a huge commercial failue. It just collected Rs 5.50 crore net in India in its first five days. Its business was hugely impacted by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which is breaking records with each passing day at the box office.