Amitabh Bachchan gets injured while shooting for Project K, shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan

On Sunday, Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan informed that he got injured while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. Big B shared health update on his blog, and ensured his well-wishers not to worry. In his latest blog post, Bachchan wrote that while shooting for the film, he broke rib cartilage and even suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage.

The actor further informed that the shoot got cancelled and after consulting doctors in Hyderabad, he came back to his home, Jalsa, Mumbai. Calling it a 'painful' experience, Amitabh further revealed that he has been advised for weeks of bed rest. Bachchan even added that all of his professional commitments are 'canceled, dropped, postponed' until he recovers.

In his blog post, he wrote, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage.. canceled shoot ...did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..

He also informed that he won't be seeing well-wishers at Jalsa. "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming..." Bachchan ended the blog on a positive note, "All else is well." Bachchan's Project K stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as the leads.