'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks

Superstar Kamal Haasan received a death threat from television actor Ravichandran over his recent remarks about Sanatana Dharma. At an event, Kamal Haasan described the NEET medical entrance exam by the central government as the "ill outcome of Sanatana Dharma," which angered right-wing supporters.

Ravichandran, known for his roles in various TV shows, called for Kamal Haasan’s boycott and labeled him a "naive politician." He also threatened to "slit his throat" over the actor’s comments against Sanatana Dharma.

After the threat, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party members approached the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office on Sunday to file a complaint and asked for protection for the actor.

At the 15-year anniversary of actor Suriya's NGO, Kamal Haasan criticized the Centre's NEET exam, saying it has "crushed the dreams of many MBBS aspirants." Speaking to the doctors on stage, Kamal Haasan said, "When I look at the doctors here on this stage, I wonder will we be able to see doctors like this at next year’s event? There’s a small doubt. Because after 2017, they have not been able to start such initiatives. Now do you understand why we say NEET is not needed? This law has denied education from 2017 until today."

He added, "Education is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and the chains of Sanatana Dharma. Do not take up anything else in your hands, you will not win with it. Because the majority will defeat you."

His remarks sparked strong backlash, with the Tamil Nadu BJP unit condemning him and demanding a boycott of all his films in theaters and on OTT platforms.

Kamal Haasan has not responded to the criticism so far.