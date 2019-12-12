Search icon
Will Ranveer Singh play superhero Nagraj for Karan Johar's forthcoming production?

Creator of Indian comic-book superhero, Nagraj wishes to see the live-action adaptation on the big screen with Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 01:08 PM IST

Karan Johar is all set to direct Ranveer Singh for the first time in his upcoming period drama Takht. The announcement was made in 2018, and the film is yet to go on floors. However, Karan had co-produced Ranveer's Simmba which was directed by Rohit Shetty. Earlier this year, KJo had shared a cute selfie posing with Ranveer with a sweet caption stating, "This mad one that I love!!!! Can’t wait to start TAKHT!"

Now as per reports in PTI, the president of publisher Raj Comics, Manoj Gupta is planning to bring superhero Nagraj to the big screen. For the same, he is planning to collaborate with Karan and Ranveer. When asked about it, Manoj told the media agency, "We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive."

He also shared, "When we created Nagraj we never imagined that it would attract such a wide fan following across India and we all are happy that finally, a Nagraj movie is taking shape."

For the uninitiated, 'Nagraj, which literally means Snake King, was created in the late 1980s by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj Comics. The first story on the fictional superhero was penned by Prashuram Sharma and illustrations were done by Pratap Mullik. Later, it was drawn by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu and Anupam Sinha', as reported by PTI.

Gupta concluded by saying, "Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about the idea of making a Nagraj feature film. While other superhero films have been made in Bollywood before, this will be the first live-action adaptation of an Indian comic-book superhero."

