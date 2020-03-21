'Will pay my respects to those who are fighting against all odds': Amitabh Bachchan shares plans for 'janata curfew'

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the many celebrities who has lead by example to combat the deadly virus. Amitabh has said that he will join the janata curfew on Sunday. He also announced that he will pay respects to people who continue working in important sectors such as health services.

He tweeted saying, "Kal sara desh #jantacurfew me rahega, mai bhi ise manyata dunga aur kal March 22 ko shaam 5 baje Apne khidki darwaze balcony chhat par khada hokar taali, ghanti shankjh bajakar un sab ka samman karunga jo niswarth kathin parishtitiyo mein bhi mahatwapoorna sewaaon ko poora karne mein katryarat hain. (The country will be observing janta curfew tomorrow and I will also join. I will pay my respects to those who are fighting all odds to ensure services for us even in these tough times)."

A while back, Amitabh had written on his blog, "The night was restless .. it was sleep deprived but restless .. isolation to keep safe .. contactless existence for the safety and precaution of the many around and about .. yes the privilege of other occupied distractions to keep content and in ease .. but restless .. restless for them that are without .. without the needs of a normal existence .. of normal living .. a roof, a feed, a bed to rest on, the company of simple entertainment .. and their normal routine."

On the other hand, addressing the nation Friday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced janta curfew on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.