'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

Know 18-year-old Rhea Singha’s impressive educational qualification 

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

10 Indian states with highest unemployment rate

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Eight countries with best IQ in the world 

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Mona Ghosh has dubbed for several actors over the years, including Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om, and Katrina Kaif in films like Rajneeti, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Sarkar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..
Rani Mukerji, Mona Ghosh, Bipasha Basu (L-R)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people are unaware but there was a time in the film industry when female actors voices were dubbed for films by professional voice artists. This fact started coming to light after actresses began doing interviews or started using their voices in films. Mona Ghosh, a popular dubbing artist, who has voiced for Rani Mukerji, Bipasha Basu, Ameesha Patel, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Nargis Fakhri, in a recent interview shared how actresses reacted to her work. 

Speaking on The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, Mona Ghosh revealed that she dubbed for Bipasha Basu in many films including Raaz, Jism, Footpath, and Gunaah. She also shared the reactions she got from actresses to her dubbing. "Varying reactions. Some said I don’t know how you do this, someone said I will kill you if you dub for me again," Mona Ghosh said.  

She also confirmed that it was Bipasha Basu who had once said, "I will kill you if you dub for me again." Mona Ghosh said that it was not in her hands who she was asked to dub. "It’s not my decision. I don’t go asking ‘can I dub for Bipasha?’ If someone comes to me, it’s my profession, why will I say no?" 

Mona Ghosh further said that not only Bipasha Basu, but Rani Mukerji also once expressed displeasure with having her voice dubbed in Ghulam. Mona said, "In every interview, she says, ‘I hate it'."

Previously too, Rani Mukerji voiced her frustration with Aamir Khan and director Vikram Bhatt’s decision to dub her voice for Ghulam. 

Mona Ghosh said that despite some shocking reviews, some actresses appreciated her work. After Mona Ghosh dubbed Nargis Fakhri’s voice in Rockstar, she hugged her and told her "Oh my god, it’s fantastic what you have done." 

For the unversed, Mona Ghosh has dubbed for several actors over the years, including Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om, and Katrina Kaif in films like Rajneeti, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Sarkar.

READ | This actress gave no hits in 9 years, has over Rs 600 crore net worth, not Aishwarya, Alia, Deepika; still charges Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Netflix announces season 3 release date, promises new faces and drama

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Pune Airport, it will now be called...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, new members of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 who will...

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet Divya Deshmukh, grandmaster who helped India clinch gold medal at Budapest Chess Olympiad at age of...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

Meet actress who did only 3 movies in 9 years, last film made her star; quit acting after underworld don tried to...

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From diet to medication: Things to do after heart attack for better recovery

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement