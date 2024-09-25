'Will kill you...': Mona Ghosh reveals Bipasha Basu's reaction to dubbing in Jism, Raaz; Rani Mukerji told her..

Mona Ghosh has dubbed for several actors over the years, including Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om, and Katrina Kaif in films like Rajneeti, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Sarkar.

Many people are unaware but there was a time in the film industry when female actors voices were dubbed for films by professional voice artists. This fact started coming to light after actresses began doing interviews or started using their voices in films. Mona Ghosh, a popular dubbing artist, who has voiced for Rani Mukerji, Bipasha Basu, Ameesha Patel, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Nargis Fakhri, in a recent interview shared how actresses reacted to her work.

Speaking on The Motor Mouth YouTube channel, Mona Ghosh revealed that she dubbed for Bipasha Basu in many films including Raaz, Jism, Footpath, and Gunaah. She also shared the reactions she got from actresses to her dubbing. "Varying reactions. Some said I don’t know how you do this, someone said I will kill you if you dub for me again," Mona Ghosh said.

She also confirmed that it was Bipasha Basu who had once said, "I will kill you if you dub for me again." Mona Ghosh said that it was not in her hands who she was asked to dub. "It’s not my decision. I don’t go asking ‘can I dub for Bipasha?’ If someone comes to me, it’s my profession, why will I say no?"

Mona Ghosh further said that not only Bipasha Basu, but Rani Mukerji also once expressed displeasure with having her voice dubbed in Ghulam. Mona said, "In every interview, she says, ‘I hate it'."

Previously too, Rani Mukerji voiced her frustration with Aamir Khan and director Vikram Bhatt’s decision to dub her voice for Ghulam.

Mona Ghosh said that despite some shocking reviews, some actresses appreciated her work. After Mona Ghosh dubbed Nargis Fakhri’s voice in Rockstar, she hugged her and told her "Oh my god, it’s fantastic what you have done."

