Will Karisma Kapoor remarry? Actress responds to question about her second marriage

Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Instagram's AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions are quite popular. A lot of times celebrities host these sessions on their Stories and give out interesting replies to their fans. Recently, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor too held an AMA session with her fans.

While she restricted the session to limited questions, she did however respond to arrange of questions including whether she likes mountains or beaches, her favourite colour, who does she like more Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, among others.

One question that caught Karisma's attention was aimed at her plans to re-marry. During the brief session, a fan asked Karisma if she ever wants to remarry and the actress did not shy away from speaking her mind.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rs 6 lakh lehenga or Karisma Kapoor’s Rs 65 thousand anarkali?

Alongside a gif of a confused looking person, Karisma wrote, "Depends (sic)!"

Check out the response below:

Karisma tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and the couple went on to have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. A decade later, the two split and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Karisma currently lives with both her children and makes several appearances on TV reality shows. She made her acting come back in 2020 with Mentalhood.

Currently, Karisma is currently busy shooting for her upcoming crime drama, Brown.