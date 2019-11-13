Will it be 2020 wedding for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for almost two years now. Last year around December, the couple made their public appearance together at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception for Bollywood celebrities. Since then they have been indulging in PDA on social media pages and it shows how truly, madly and deeply they are in love with each other. From the time they made their relationship official, rumours have been making the rounds about their wedding.

Now as per reports in Filmfare, Farhan and Shibani are likely to tie the knot in the month of February or March next year. Shibani even bonds well with Farhan's family especially his children. Moreover, the couple even celebrated Diwali with his family and it was Shabana Azmi who shared their photos on her social media pages. Even the multitalented actor-filmmaker took to his Instagram page and shared a photo with Shibani from Diwali celebrations. He wrote, "आप सभी को दिवाली कि शुभकामनाएँ। Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones. @shibanidandekar"

Earlier when Farhan was asked about Shibani, he had said, "She is very pretty and extremely special. Last year, we've kind of been getting to know each other and I couldn't be happier about it."

During an interview, it was Shibani who had asked Farhan, "When are we getting married, April or May?" To which he quipped, "In April, we May!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan in which he plays the role of a boxer.