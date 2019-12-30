Will Hrithik Roshan play Lord Krishna's role in 'Draupadi'? Deepika Padukone breaks silence

A couple of months back, Deepika Padukone announced that she will be co-producing a film based on Draupadi. The film will show Mahabharatha from the perspective of Panchali and will have the actor playing the titular role. Earlier, while talking about the project, Deepika told Mumbai Mirror, "I’m thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime."

Earlier there were reports making the rounds that Hrithik Roshan is being considered to play the role of Lord Krishna. When Amar Ujala asked Deepika about it, she stated, "These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know is that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step."

While talking about Hrithik being a part of the film, a source had told, "Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik’s, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation."

Meanwhile, a viral video of Hrithik feeding chocolate cake to Deepika has made fans too excited. When asked about it, she told the tabloid, "It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me the cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together."