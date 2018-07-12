Will Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborate for Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan?

SLB and Hrithik are likely to work together, but the subject is still being finalised, says source

Eight years after their sensitive movie, Guzaarish, speculations are rife that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and one of the most-in-demand filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will team up again. While some media reports said that the salt-n-pepper-haired filmmaker, who is basking in the glory of his January offering, Padmaavat, will direct the light-eyed actor in a period-drama titled Prince, others say that Duggu and SLB are reportedly collaborating on the remake of a South hit. And until they lock in on the subject and finalise other modalities, all discussions are being kept under wraps. Bhansali had earlier produced the South remake of Rowdy Rathore (2012) with Akshay Kumar.

Of course, there was yet another report that said Hrithik had declined to act in SLB’s Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam action adventure, Pulimurugan. Ending the suspense on this, will they, won’t they behind-the-scenes drama, our source adds, “SLB and Hrithik are likely to work together, but the subject is still being finalised.’’