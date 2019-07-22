Will Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif score hattrick with 'Satta Pe Satta' remake?

Headlines

Bad news for IT employees, major companies may reduce compensation due to…

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, shares close bond with uncle Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, he works as…

Income tax refund: How to check status and avoid delays in ITR filing process

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

'Mujhe bhi kaam mil raha hai': Nimrat Kaur on OTT, Indian actors working in West | School of Lies

As 'Adipurush' Faces Heat, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' To Return To TV Soon, Know The Date

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Will Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif score hattrick with 'Satta Pe Satta' remake?

As per reports in an entertainment portal, Katrina Kaif is considered to play the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Satta Pe Satta' remake.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 08:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since the time it's known that Farah Khan Kunder will be remaking Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's hit film Satte Pe Satte, people are waiting to know about the amazing star cast. Initially, it was reported that SRK might step into the shoes of Big B, then it was said that Hrithik Roshan has been finalised to play the lead role. Talking about the female lead, a Pinkvilla report suggested that Deepika Padukone is considered for the role.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, not Deepika, it's Katrina Kaif, who might star opposite Hrithik in Satte Pe Satta remake. Talking about it, a source stated to the entertainment portal, "Yes, the makers were considering many top A-list actresses for the role. Considering that it was Hrithik Roshan and also owing to the fact that they needed to fill in the shoes of Hema Maliniji, the makers had a tough choice to make. But eventually, they thought Katrina would fit the bill. In fact, Katrina is quite honoured at the opportunity and she is also excited to play this interesting role."

If the report turns out to be true, this will be Hrithik and Katrina's third outing after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang.

The source added, "Satte Pe Satta indeed had an ensemble cast and it will take a while for the makers to put in the cast together. As of now, talks are just on and as soon as all of it is finalized, the announcement regarding the same will be made."

During a recent interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Hrithik was asked about Satte Pe Satta remake, he replied, "I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I’d be super excited. As for Satte Pe Satta remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 757 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

Delhi floods: IMD issues advisory for rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, adjoining areas for next 5 days, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE