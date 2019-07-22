Will Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif score hattrick with 'Satta Pe Satta' remake?

As per reports in an entertainment portal, Katrina Kaif is considered to play the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Satta Pe Satta' remake.

Since the time it's known that Farah Khan Kunder will be remaking Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's hit film Satte Pe Satte, people are waiting to know about the amazing star cast. Initially, it was reported that SRK might step into the shoes of Big B, then it was said that Hrithik Roshan has been finalised to play the lead role. Talking about the female lead, a Pinkvilla report suggested that Deepika Padukone is considered for the role.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, not Deepika, it's Katrina Kaif, who might star opposite Hrithik in Satte Pe Satta remake. Talking about it, a source stated to the entertainment portal, "Yes, the makers were considering many top A-list actresses for the role. Considering that it was Hrithik Roshan and also owing to the fact that they needed to fill in the shoes of Hema Maliniji, the makers had a tough choice to make. But eventually, they thought Katrina would fit the bill. In fact, Katrina is quite honoured at the opportunity and she is also excited to play this interesting role."

If the report turns out to be true, this will be Hrithik and Katrina's third outing after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang.

The source added, "Satte Pe Satta indeed had an ensemble cast and it will take a while for the makers to put in the cast together. As of now, talks are just on and as soon as all of it is finalized, the announcement regarding the same will be made."

During a recent interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Hrithik was asked about Satte Pe Satta remake, he replied, "I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I’d be super excited. As for Satte Pe Satta remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour."