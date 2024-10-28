In one of the interviews, while promoting Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur can be heard talking about her ex-boyfriend.

B-town couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have found themselves in the middle of controversies due to their personal lives. They have been constantly making headlines and grabbing everyone’s attention because of their divorce rumours.

As per media reports, Abhishek Bachchan reportedly cheated on Aishwarya Rai with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. Now, netizens are digging out their old interviews a sharing them on social media. In one of the interviews, while promoting Dasvi, Nimrat can be heard talking about her ex, which is going viral.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Nimrat said, “I don’t want to say too much because the guy is married now and has kids. It’ll be bad if I say. I’ll get him into trouble.”

Nimrat went on to describe her ex as studious, shy, and having great hair. She mentioned that he used to help her with Chemistry homework. This made Abhishek jokingly ask if she ever dated her teacher. Nimrat laughed and said, "No, he was just my classmate."

When the interviewer asked why they broke up, Nimrat hinted that they might have taken things to the next level, saying, “Who said I didn’t take it to the next level?” Her response amused Abhishek, who reacted with, “Oh my God, good one.”

For the unversed, people noticed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after which the rumours of their divorce were further fanned.

Till now, despite so much chatter about their marriage, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued to stay mum.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.

