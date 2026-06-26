Will Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar return in Welcome 4? Akshay Kumar makes big statement amid their absence in Welcome To The Jungle

While Welcome To The Jungle features more than 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others; Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are missing from the threequel.

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle, the threequel in the Welcome franchise, released in theatres on Friday. The comedy features an ensemble cast consisting of Paresh Rawal, Suneil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Vindu Dara Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and others. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who played the beloved characters of Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty in the first two Welcome films, are missing from Welcome To The Jungle.

In his recent interview with PTI, Akshay has addressed Anil and Nana's absence from the recent release, saying the two veteran actors are "like family" and expressing confidence that they will return whenever Welcome 4 is made. "Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr. Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)," the Khiladi star told PTI.

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed two Baaghi films and Heropanti 2. Ahmed said throughout the making of the movie, he was in touch with both Nana and Anil. "We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something'," the filmmaker told the news agency.

While Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai are not there in Welcome To The Jungle, the film has introduced audiences to their siblings -- Yeda Anna and Romeo, played by Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi. "Uday Shetty's brother is Yeda Anna and Majnu's brother is Romeo. They share the same bloodline. One thing that they have in common is the dream to become actors. You will like Yeda Anna and Romeo as much. So, we have made it bigger. We made it younger and we have given it a different quest. Of course, you can't take away from them what they have done (Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai)," Khan added.

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