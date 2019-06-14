Will Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif recreate 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' song for 'Sooryavanshi'?

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif headed to Hyderabad for a month-long schedule of their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. A Mumbai Mirror report suggested that the Hyderabad schedule kickstarted with a romantic song shot between the leads. Moreover, they will also be shooting for high-octane action sequences at the popular Ramoji Film City. Talking about it, a source had said to the tabloid, "This one is the film’s longest schedule. Rohit plans to wrap it up before he leaves for Bulgaria."

Now as per reports in PeepingMoon.com, the romantic song picturised on Akshay and Katrina are not going to be an original song. Yes, it's set to be the recreated version of Akshay's sizzling hot song with Raveena Tandon 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from their 1994 hit film Mohra. An interesting fact is that like 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', Akshay and Katrina also did a hot song 'Gale Lag Ja' in the film De Dana Dan.

That's something which is totally exciting!

Earlier, it was announced that Sooryavanshi was all set to hit the screens during Eid 2020 and will be clashing with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But a few days back, Salman took to his social media pages and announced the new release date of Akshay and Katrina's film. He wrote, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... @itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March 2020."