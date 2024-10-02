Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Sunny Deol pens a sweet note for his brother Bobby Deol's grand victory at IIFA 2024.

Bobby Deol made a smashing comeback to films with his villainous role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and even won the actor IIFA award for Best Actor in Negative Role. While his wife was present at the moment to celebrate his victory, his brother, Sunny Deol penned a sweet note for him.

On Tuesday, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared a video from IIFA 2024 wherein Bobby Deol could be seen fighting his tears, kissing his wife Tanya Deol after he was announced the Best Actor in Negative Role for Animal. Bobby Deol was also seen performing his Jamal Kudu signature step on the stage to celebrate his victory.

Sharing the video, Sunny Deol wrote, “Most deserving man gets the award, my brother, Bob, the Lord.” To this, Bobby Deol replied, “love you bhaiya. You are my life.”

Reacting to his big win, Bobby Deol shared a note on Instagram which read, “Your love roared so loud at IIFA 2024 It spoke for Abrar's silence. THANK YOU MY FANS & AUDIENCE, I'm so so grateful for your support and love that got me back to life!! #Animal will always be a cherished film, and getting this award, an unforgettable memory.”

Bobby Deol will be next seen playing ruthless roles in Suriya's Kanguva and Alia Bhatt's Alpha. Addressing whether the industry is capitalizing on his villainous avatars, the actor said, “When you do a role, you get similar kinds of roles (being offered), but this is something that has been happening for years. It's not that it is happening now,” in a conversation with PTI.

He added, “It was a tough time... to change my image and finally, I've changed my image and I've done characters that are different from each other.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the movie Lahore 1947. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan in key roles and marks Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan’s reunion. The film is currently under production and the release date is yet to be announced.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.