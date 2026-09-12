Why will The Paradise release without a trailer? Nani reveals reason behind unusual move

Nani has confirmed that The Paradise will release without a trailer before its September 24 theatrical debut. He explained that making a stellar trailer would require pausing crucial post-production work. Nani also clarified why he doesn't want to call The Paradise a pan-India film.

Nani-starrer The Paradise is among the most anticipated films of the year, with director Srikanth Odela reuniting with the actor after their blockbuster Dasara. The film has already generated considerable buzz with its song and teaser, while Nani's intense and unhinged avatar has further heightened curiosity around the project. Promising a blend of raw intensity, mass appeal and a distinct screen presence, The Paradise is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 24. However, in a surprising move, Nani has confirmed that the film will not get a traditional trailer ahead of its release. Addressing the media, the actor put speculation surrounding the decision to rest and made it clear that the team is not skipping the trailer simply because the film has already generated enough hype.

No Trailer for The Paradise

Nani stressed that he does not want to take the audience's interest in the film for granted. He said, "The Paradise will not have a trailer. Someone said that even if we don't promote from now, the film has enough hype to sustain it. I am not taking the audience for granted, though." Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Nani pointed to the extensive post-production work currently underway. According to the actor, creating a trailer that lives up to the scale of The Paradise would require the team to divert its attention from crucial finishing work on the film. He added, "There are so many teams working hard now to deliver a quality film. If we give a trailer now, it needs to be stellar. To do that, we will have to set aside post-production for a few days. We had also hoped to release a good trailer, but given the circumstances, we made the decision not to release it."

'The Paradise is NOT a pan-India film'

Nani also addressed the film's multi-language release and pushed back against categorising The Paradise as a conventional pan-India film. While films releasing in multiple languages are often positioned as pan-India projects, the actor said the team remains focused primarily on its Telugu audience while hoping viewers across other regions connect with the film. He stated, "We don't want to call it a pan-India film. Along with Telugu, it will release in some other languages. Telugu is definitely our prime target, and I hope audiences in other languages also watch Paradise and enjoy it equally."

About The Paradise

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 24, 2026. It also features Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The film was originally planned for a March 26, 2026 release. It was subsequently moved to August 21, 2026, before settling on the current September window to allow adequate time for post-production.

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