'Why will I need publicity like this': Krushna Abhishek on his feud with Govinda

Krushna Abhishek says he is like Govinda’s ‘own son’, admits he ‘got angry’ about some of his uncle’s comments

Krushna Abhishek often makes headlines because of his feuds with uncle Govinda. However, the comedian has now expressed hope for his relationship as he feels that things will soon be sorted out.

Krushna was ‘hurt’ and ‘angry’ because of the things that Govinda had said about him, but he feels that they ‘will be family.’ While speaking to The Indian Express, Krushna dismissed allegations that these feuds is a publicity gimmick. He said, “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family.”

“No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him,” he added.

The comedian often cracks jokes about his fight with Govinda on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In an episode, that featured Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan, he had said, “Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt is from him. It is a different story that he does not care for me these days. But it’s okay, it happens, we will talk and solve things).”