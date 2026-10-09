Why was Nana Patekar cremated at almost midnight? Son Malhar Patekar explains

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse late Thursday night, hours after his death in Goa, with son Malhar saying his father's work would keep his legacy alive.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated at around 11:30 pm on Thursday at his farmhouse in Pune. His son, Malhar Patekar, performed the last rites in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other dignitaries and thousands of fans who gathered to bid farewell to the veteran actor.

Patekar was accorded full state honours during his final journey.

Malhar says Nana's work will keep his legacy alive

After the funeral, Malhar spoke to reporters outside the farmhouse and reflected on his father's life and social work. He said Nana's work had made him immortal and that the actor's vision would continue through the initiatives he had started, including the Naam Foundation.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, 'Let's get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.' Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”

Why was Nana's funeral held so late?

The late-night funeral was also explained by Malhar, who said the family had to wait for the actor's mortal remains to reach Pune from Goa.

“We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today,” he said.

Nana Patekar died after cardiac arrest in Goa

Nana died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. According to ANI, the actor had called a friend during the early hours after feeling uneasy. He was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed his death to ANI.

Naam Foundation work to continue

Malhar's remarks also highlighted the social work that Nana had been closely associated with. He said work in the water sector was already underway through their organisation, while larger projects related to education and healthcare had also begun in Kashmir.

Nana's final rites in Pune brought his nearly five-decade-long career to an end, with fans, colleagues and political leaders gathering to pay their respects.