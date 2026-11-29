AR Rahman has revealed that the producer of Rockstar was unhappy with the soundtrack and did not pay him for nearly eight months after its release.

At the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival, the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and the acclaimed director Imtiaz discussed many of their celebrated collaborations, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar, revealing how some of their most memorable songs emerged from uncertainty, unexpected turns and a fair share of confusion. One of the striking disclosures came from Rahman, who revealed that the producer of Rockstar was unhappy with the soundtrack and did not pay him for nearly eight months after its release.

Rahman said, "The producer didn't pay me for the whole Rockstar. He said, 'I don't like the music'. I continued paying for the musicians and my travel expenses during this period. I didn't even tell Ali that I didn't get paid a penny for this movie", adding that he finally received a cheque eight months after the film's release.

But the making of Rockstar had its share of other twists too, including a rather amusing case where both collaborators thought the other had gone missing. Ali recalled waiting for Rahman to respond, while the composer said he had no contact with the director, even though he had already worked on two songs and developed three ideas. By then, the filmmaker had begun to wonder whether Rahman was reluctant to take up the project and was simply "being too polite to refuse".

The mystery was eventually unravelled during a location recce at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. Ali's assistant director heard from the shrine attendant that Rahman was also composing a song connected to the shrine. Since the dargah was featured in Rockstar, the information led Ali to believe the composer was indeed on board. When he eventually contacted Rahman, the response was reassuring: "Ya, of course. We're doing the film. I've already made these three songs."

With tracks such as Kun Faaya Fun, Sadda Haq, Tum Ho, Katiya Karoon, Phir Se Udd Chala, The Dichotomy of Fame and Nadaan Parinde, among others, Rockstar became a landmark in AR Rahman's career, with many listeners considering it his finest soundtrack.

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