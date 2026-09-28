Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?

Alisha Chinai revealed that Aamir Khan was upset after she skipped the final audition for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The singer said she realised acting was not for her after rehearsing with Aamir, who was later pleased that she recognised it was a "big mistake."

Alisha Chinai once had the opportunity to audition for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but her decision to skip the final audition reportedly left Aamir Khan upset. The Made In India singer, who went on to become one of India's most celebrated playback artists, recently opened up about the surprising incident and revealed why she eventually decided against pursuing acting.

Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Alisha recalled auditioning for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and revealed that Aamir had personally rehearsed the dialogues with her. She said, "Apart from singing, I also wanted to be an actress. This is a story Aamir knows. It was for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I went for an audition, and he rehearsed the dialogues with me. I sort of went home and said, 'Yaar, main toh cue pe ro nahi sakti.' I find the whole acting scene in Bollywood movies very contrived. There is no realism."

Alisha said the experience made her realise that acting was not for her. "I didn’t like that whole style and felt that I would be uncomfortable as an actress. I said to myself, 'No, you are just a good singer, forget this acting thing.' So, I didn’t go for the final audition. There were only two people - me and Juhi. He (Aamir) was quite upset that I didn’t go, and then he was quite pleased that I had realised it was a big mistake. It was a big mistake! I just met Aamir once after that, and we simply smiled at each other. At least he smiled. I thought he would look at me and be like, 'Stupid woman'", she added.

The 1988 release Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak eventually starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in their debut roles and went on to become a landmark film in Hindi cinema. It was also the first film directed by Aamir's cousin brother Mansoor Khan. Alisha, meanwhile, continued to focus on music and built a hugely successful career as a playback and pop singer.

Meanwhile, Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to delve into their creative journeys, inspirations and the untold stories behind songs that have shaped generations. The latest episode featured Alisha Chinai, following appearances by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Adnan Sami, and Sameer Anjaan earlier this season.

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