FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commercialise Innovation

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commerc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?

Alisha Chinai revealed that Aamir Khan was upset after she skipped the final audition for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The singer said she realised acting was not for her after rehearsing with Aamir, who was later pleased that she recognised it was a "big mistake."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?
Aamir Khan and Alisha Chinai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alisha Chinai once had the opportunity to audition for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but her decision to skip the final audition reportedly left Aamir Khan upset. The Made In India singer, who went on to become one of India's most celebrated playback artists, recently opened up about the surprising incident and revealed why she eventually decided against pursuing acting.

Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Alisha recalled auditioning for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and revealed that Aamir had personally rehearsed the dialogues with her. She said, "Apart from singing, I also wanted to be an actress. This is a story Aamir knows. It was for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I went for an audition, and he rehearsed the dialogues with me. I sort of went home and said, 'Yaar, main toh cue pe ro nahi sakti.' I find the whole acting scene in Bollywood movies very contrived. There is no realism."

Alisha said the experience made her realise that acting was not for her. "I didn’t like that whole style and felt that I would be uncomfortable as an actress. I said to myself, 'No, you are just a good singer, forget this acting thing.' So, I didn’t go for the final audition. There were only two people - me and Juhi. He (Aamir) was quite upset that I didn’t go, and then he was quite pleased that I had realised it was a big mistake. It was a big mistake! I just met Aamir once after that, and we simply smiled at each other. At least he smiled. I thought he would look at me and be like, 'Stupid woman'", she added.

The 1988 release Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak eventually starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in their debut roles and went on to become a landmark film in Hindi cinema. It was also the first film directed by Aamir's cousin brother Mansoor Khan. Alisha, meanwhile, continued to focus on music and built a hugely successful career as a playback and pop singer.

Meanwhile, Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series brings together celebrated singers, composers, lyricists and music maestros to delve into their creative journeys, inspirations and the untold stories behind songs that have shaped generations. The latest episode featured Alisha Chinai, following appearances by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Adnan Sami, and Sameer Anjaan earlier this season.

READ | 'BJP bhakts deserve this': Netizens react as Siwet Tomar thrashes Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise And Fall 2 | Viral video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations of terrorism explode amid charges over TTP, ISKP, air strikes
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations explode
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai? Made In India singer reveals
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement