Shah Rukh Khan, who has a close relationship with Baba Siddique, was missing at his funeral after he was murdered. His murder shocked the entire nation as he was well-connected with several Bollywood stars.

Baba Siddique was a close friend of actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. While Salman, Sanjay, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Pooja Bhatt, Zaher Iqbal, and Maniesh Paul came to pay their respects at his home, Shah Rukh did not attend the funeral.

According to a report from Times Now, Shah Rukh Khan wants to avoid getting involved in politics and the murder case of Baba Siddique. The source told news portal, "Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to get associated in the politician’s murder case. The case is also related to Salman Khan and King Khan, for that matter, wishes to stay away from this! Knowing how Lawrence Bishnoi’s circuit works, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want any harm on him anymore. Hence, he has chosen 'disappearance' in the entire matter by skipping Baba Siddique’s funeral who was a close friend to him."

Baba Siddique played a pivotal role in mending the broken friendship between Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars. Though the reason for their feud is still unclear, the two actors, once close friends, had become bitter enemies, refusing to see or even acknowledge each other for nearly five years. The tension between them was so intense that if one attended an event, the other would avoid it.

This long-standing rift finally came to an end in 2013 at Baba Siddique’s famous Iftar party, where the two actors embraced and reconciled. It was a moment Bollywood fans had only dreamed of, and it has gone down in history as a significant event in the film industry.

