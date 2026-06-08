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Why Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, and Laila Majnu conquered the box office on re-release? Explained

Nostalgia and the fear of missing out (FOMO) are driving the surge in popularity of theatrical re-releases. The re-release phenomenon has grown steadily into a mainstream exhibition strategy over the past few years, with multiplexes increasingly programming classic titles alongside new releases.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 08:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Why Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, and Laila Majnu conquered the box office on re-release? Explained
Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, Laila Majnu
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Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, and Laila Majnu all registered significantly stronger numbers in their theatrical re-releases compared to their original runs, effectively reversing their box office fate. Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) originally earned around Rs 9 crore net, but its 2025 re-release alone collected about Rs 33 net, taking its combined net total to roughly Rs 43 crore. Tumbbad (2018) had an original net of around Rs 12 crore, and its 2024 re-release added roughly Rs 20 crore net, pushing its combined total to around Rs 32 crore net. Meanwhile, Laila Majnu (2018) earned only about Rs 3 crore net in its initial run, but its 2024 re-release brought in approximately Rs 9 crore net, taking the combined net to Rs 12 crore. Together, the three films illustrate how re-released films have not only matched but, in cases like Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad, vastly exceeded their original box office outcomes.

Nostalgia and the fear of missing out (FOMO) are driving the surge in popularity of theatrical re-releases, according to a senior executive at PVR INOX Limited. What was once a niche programming choice has now evolved into a mainstream exhibition strategy, with multiplexes increasingly slotting in older titles alongside new releases to attract audiences eager to revisit beloved films or catch them on the big screen for the first time. 

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at the multiplex chain, noted that several Indian and international films have found renewed box office success upon re-release. Among the standout performers are Tumbbad, Rockstar, Laila Majnu, Sanam Teri Kasam, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, all of which have struck a chord with audiences once again in their theatrical return.

"These are films that the newer generation wants to rediscover. Films like Tumbbad or Sanam Teri Kasam or Laila Majnu may not have had a good run when they were released first. Like, sometimes the timing or word-of-mouth was not good enough but these films have aged very well. They had a new lease of life and there were some fans who wanted to see these films on the big screen," Bijli told PTI. "There’s a FOMO factor; people feel that since many people are or were talking about a particular movie, they should also watch it. Nostalgic films are rewatched either with the same or new friends or family," she added. 

Bijli also said that social media plays a significant role, especially for films from the 1990s and early 2000s, whose music continue to be popular on all platforms. "Instagram or reel culture, songs are a huge part of our lives. So, the songs and music and the moment you have the opportunity to experience the song or movie that you love, you watch it again on the big screen," she concluded.

READ | Karuppu OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Tamil blockbuster film

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