HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1? This date has special connection with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's....

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025. This date is special, and it's related to her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Read on to find out more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's marriage has been a source of overwhelming news for her fans. Samantha's second marriage news hit like a storm, and the private marriage ceremony photos crashed the internet. Samantha and Raj married on Monday, December 1, at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The couple opted for a hush-hush affair in a traditional South Indian wedding. The wedding date is as exceptional as the ceremony. There is a special connection to this date, and it's related to Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. 

What's the connection between Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimouru, and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025. A year back, in 2024, Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo took the wedding vows on December 4, 2024, and on December 1, 2024, the couple and their families were busy in pre-wedding celebrations. The highly anticipated wedding of Naga and Sobhita is confirmed for December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This location was chosen to honour Naga Chaitanya's late grandfather, Nagarjuna's father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

It all began when Sobhita discovered that Naga Chaitanya followed her on Instagram during an "Ask Me Anything" session. She reciprocated by following him, and they started exchanging messages. Their online connection blossomed into a real-life romance when Naga Chaitanya flew to Mumbai in April 2022 to take Sobhita on a lunch date. Fast forward to December 2024, the couple tied the knot and have been inseparable ever since. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place that holds deep sentimental value for the Akkineni family. The studio was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, in 1976. The intimate wedding was graced by several notable stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, and their families. Before Sobhita, Chaitanya was married to Samantha (2017-2021). Even Raj Nidimoru was married to filmmaker Shhyamli De in 2015, but they later got separated. 

