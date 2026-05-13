Why Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani worked for free in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji?

Riteish Deshmukh has said his friends from Bollywood - Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Boman Irani - came on board for Raja Shivaji without charging any penny. He also shared that he and his wife Genelia Deshmukh worked for free in his directorial.

Released on May 1, the historical epic Raja Shivaji chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it. The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai Bhonsale, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana, Fardeen Khan as Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Amole Gupte as Mohammed Adil Shah, Boman Irani as Peer Baba, and Bhagyashree as Jijabai, among others. Salman Khan is also seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala, a brave warrior who saved Shivaji Maharaj's life in the battle of Pratapgad.

Riteish Deshmukh's friends from Bollywood did Raja Shivaji 'purely out of love and respect'

Riteish Deshmukh has said his actor friends from Hindi movie industry came on board for the movie purely out of love and respect and without charging any penny. "I don't think one can describe what kind of bond this is. This is just unsaid and unconditional kind of love and respect that you have for each other. Like, if tomorrow Abhishek or Salman Bhau tells me, 'What about this?' I'll say yes without even thinking. If he has thought of me, then I have to be there. So, that's the bond we have for each other, I respect that", he told PTI.

Abhishek Bachchan was the first actor Riteish Deshmukh approached for Raja Shivaji

He recounted that Abhishek Bachchan was the first actor he approached for Raja Shivaji, and he agreed without even asking about his character. "That kind of love and respect (is) what I've earned in 23 years. I'm truly indebted to all of them for being a part of this film because they wanted to, and not (even) charge a penny. So, we have Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia and I didn't charge. So, we all have worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today," Deshmukh added.



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How Riteish Deshmukh designed Salman Khan's powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh says Salman Khan insisted on being part of Raja Shivaji, prompting him to craft a special role that justified the actor's stardom. "He (Salman) told me one day that he has to be in the movie. I had not thought about it, but he said, 'You cannot make it without me, I've to be part of the film'. I told him, 'Give me some time' because if he's coming on screen, then it has to be worth something. People should enjoy it because it's Salman Khan eventually,” Deshmukh shared.

The actor-director said he didn't want Salman to simply be himself on screen but to embody a character that would resonate with the audience. "I did not want him to be Salman; I wanted him to be a character. The character has to be bigger than Salman Khan and at the same time, the fans should enjoy. When he appeared on screen, and when it landed the way we wanted, it was just wonderful."

Salman has previously made cameo appearances in Deshmukh's 2022 directorial debut Ved in a special song and in the 2014 relese Lai Bhaari, which marked Riteish's debut in Marathi cinema.

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