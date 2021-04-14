Why Rishabh Pant blocked Urvashi Rautela on Whatsapp? Read here to find out

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela recently had an interactive session with her followers on Instagram and her response to one question grabbed the attention of millions of cricket fans across the country. One of Urvashi's fans asked her about her favourite cricketer but she replied by saying that she knows none of the cricketers because she does not watch cricket.

Urvashi, however, admitted that she has “deep respect” for Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and India captain Virat Kohli.

"I don't watch cricket at all so don't know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir," she wrote.

It may be recalled that few years ago several media reports suggested that Urvashi was in a rumoured relationship with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. But Rishabh Pant blocked Urvashi on Whatsapp in 2018 before making their relationship public.

Though Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela never acknowledged that they were in a relationship, it was reported at that time that Delhi Capitals skipper ishabh had blocked Urvashi as he "did not want to take things forward' in terms of their relationship.

It was amidst the rumours of his relationship with Urvashi Rautela that Rishabh Pant had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi. Sharing a post on Instagram, Rishabh had written, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy." Rishabh Pant’s girlfriend Isha Negi had also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and had written, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."