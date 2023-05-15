Why Mukesh Ambani has requested private screening of new Bollywood film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin at Antilia

Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in Imran Zahid-starrer Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

The recently released Hindi film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin may not have set the cash registers ringing but it has certainly generated positive word of mouth. The small film, based on the real-life inspirational story of an IAS aspirant, has earned good reviews, and now, even earned the seal of approval of Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani. The makers of the film inform that Ambani has requested a private screening of the film at his residence.

Mukesh Ambani’s interest in Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

The team of the film received a call earlier in the week, saying that Mukesh Ambani wanted the film to be screened at Antilla. The team initially dismissed this as a prank and asked for an official mail. Now, the team has received an official mail from Ambani’s team, which reads, “This is in regard to the screening of your upcoming movie “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin” for our CMD’s Pvt viewing in Antilia theatre.”

Talking about it, the lead actor of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Imran Zahid says,”We are beyond honoured that our film is not only inspiring thousands but also caught the eye of the biggest titan Mr Mukesh Ambani. We hope they love the film too. Initially, when the makers received a call they thought its prank call and asked for an official mail. But later on when we received an official mail it came out to be true, we were so overjoyed to see our film being chosen to screen in Antilia.”

Mukesh Ambani’s palatial residence Antilia houses a private movie theatre where the billionaire arranges screenings of films he likes or finds inspiring or engaging.

Cast and crew of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin

The film recounts the struggle and journey of a civil service aspirant from Bihar and is partially based on the life of Govind Jaiswal, a rickshaw puller’s soon who became an IAS officer. Starring Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi, the film had a limited release in theatres on Friday and earned positive reviews. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film also includes a cameo from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.