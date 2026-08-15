Why Mohit Suri did not return to direct Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Real reason revealed

Producer Vishesh Bhatt has revealed why Mohit Suri, who helmed Awarapan, did not direct Awarapan 2. He said Suri was busy with another film, while the sequel's story was already being developed, stressing there was no creative disagreement. Nitin Kakkar directed the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel.

Nineteen years after Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi has returned with Awarapan 2, but this time, Mohit Suri, who directed the 2007 original, is not at the helm. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel brings back Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has now revealed the real reason why Suri did not return, making it clear that his absence was not the result of any creative fallout.

Bhatt explained that the decision happened organically, much like his experience with the Jannat franchise. "I was part of Jannat 1, and very quickly Jannat 2 was being made. I had given my heart and soul to it, so I said, 'I don't want to.' I was part of other films in the producing capacity, but I was not up for doing it again," Bhatt told India Today.

According to the producer, a similar situation unfolded with Awarapan 2. "So, it just came out organically. I think the timing was an important part of that," he said, clarifying that there was no major creative disagreement between him and Suri. "One, he was doing another film. Second, it's not that there was a burning story that he discussed with me and I said, 'Not this.' That didn’t happen. He wasn't thinking, and I was already cooking this for a while," Bhatt added.

Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam needed preparation

Bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit was another crucial part of developing the sequel. Bhatt revealed that the actor needed to prepare himself extensively to return to the emotionally restrained character, whose personality is largely conveyed through silence. "Once he wrapped Tiger 3, I said, 'Now you put your focus,' because getting into Shivam—and even he knew—Shivam takes a lot of his energy. It takes a lot of an actor's energy to grip because it's a character that talks through his silences," Bhatt stated.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection

Also starring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Puran Gabbi in pivotal roles, Awarapan 2 hit theatres on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend. Despite clashing with Sunny Deol-led, Aamir Khan-backed Batwara 1947, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer opened strongly with Rs 21.50 crore net, marking the highest opening of his career. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, earned just Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day.

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