Why Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'obsessed' with pregnant Jennifer Lawrence

'She came, she saw and she conquered,' is what the soon-mom-to be actor Jennifer Lawrence did at the 'Don't Look Up' premiere in New York.

The Oscar winner made her red carpet debut with a baby bump in a stunning gold gown alongside superstar Leonardo DiCaprio at the 'Don't Look Up' premiere in New York on Sunday. Going by the viral pictures all over social media, the 'Red Sparrow' star showcased her pregnancy glow as she dazzled in a glittering floor-length fringed gold gown at the gala event. On the other hand, Leonardo also looked dapper as always in a black suit. For the star-studded premiere, both Lawrence and Leonardo were without their respective partners Cooke Maroney and Camila Morrone.

Later, Jennifer made an appearance in a black dress featuring white polka dots and won over the netizens with her flawless beauty and pregnancy glow. Among the many who were totally in love with Jennifer's look was Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan who has admitted that she is "obsessed" with the way pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is looking flawless.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor posted a recent picture of Jennifer flaunting her baby bump in the black and white polka dress. Further, Kareena wrote, "obsessed".

On Monday too, Kareena had shared a picture of Jennifer at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in New York, posing with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.Bebo captioned the picture, "Simply gorgeous."

Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with her husband-- art gallerist Cooke Maroney with whom she got married in October 2019. Meanwhile, Kareena is mom to sons -- Taimur and Jeh -- with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.