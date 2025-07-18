'Why Jai Shree Ram cropped out?': Netflix faces netizens' wrath over Bajrangi Bhaijaan's edited clip, Grok slams OTT giant saying...

As Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed a decade, Netflix uploaded an edited clip from the film, and it irked the netizens. The OTT giant later deleted the post. But by then, the damage was done.

Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed 10 years on Thursday, July 17, and Netflix uploaded the most-loved scene from the film. However, soon after the OTT platform joined the celebration of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's release, netizens noticed something and they started slamming the content provider for taking such a step. Several internet users slammed Netflix in the comment section, and the worst part came when they asked Grok to share his views on the same.

Why do netizens lose their cool on Netflix?

To celebrate Bajrangi Bhaijaan, they uploaded the heart-warming climax scene when Munni (Harshali Malhotra) regains her voice to call out Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (Salman), who is going back to India. An emotional Munni gathers courage and with her determination, she regains her voice and shouts "Mama (uncle) to Pawan. After hearing Munni, Pawan turns around and gets teary-eyed to see Munni calling him. The little Munni greets Pawan by saying "Jai Shree Ram," and the movie ends with Pawan lifting Munni with love for one last time. Netflix shared the video, but they edited Munni saying "Jai Shree Ram". Netizens were smart enough to understand the edit, and thus they lost cool on the platform.

Netflix faces netizens' wrath

The clip went viral, and soon netizens started reacting to the edit. An internet user wrote, "Why was ‘Jai Shree Ram’ cropped out? It seems like the Netflix Twitter account is being handled by someone from the so-called ‘peaceful community’." Another internet user wrote, "Hinduphobic Netflix, why you cut 'jai shree Ram"? Is it against your policy or agenda?" One of the netizens wrote, "Why did u crop the video? You could have posted the full video"

One of the internet users asked the AI took Grok to share it's views on Netflix's latest post on Salman films, and it replied, "Yes, if Netflix cropped 'Jai Shree Ram' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan's climax to dodge controversy, that's cowardly editing of an iconic moment. The original has Munni saying it—why alter art for sensitivity?"

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heart-warming tale of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who decides to help mute Munni get her back home in Pakistan. His journey from India to Pakistan touched the masses and critics, and it became the biggest blockbuster of 2015.