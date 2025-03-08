Apoorva's absence from the film's premiere and her silence on social media about her role in the movie had sparked curiosity. Adding to the mystery, the cast members had not tagged her in their posts, amidst her ongoing legal issues.

The recently-released Nadaaniyan features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film also includes influencer Apoorva Makhija, who is currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show. Interestingly, the cast members have not tagged Apoorva in their social media posts, sparking speculation about whether this was a deliberate snub or a decision made by her team.



Was Apoorva Makhija deliberately snubbed from Nadaaniyan?

Apoorva's absence from the film's premiere and her silence on social media about her role in the movie had sparked curiosity. Adding to the mystery, the cast members had not tagged her in their posts, amidst her ongoing legal issues. Her co-star Agasthya Shah shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film's set on Instagram, tagging Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others. Notably, one of the images featured Apoorva, but she was conspicuously left out of the tags. Even other cast members including Neel, Aaliyah, and Dev, shared a group photo from the film's set, but none of them tagged Apoorva.

Fans spotted her in the image and began questioning why she wasn't tagged.Comments flooded in, with some expressing delight at seeing her, such as "Finally saw Apoorva after a long time". Others wondered why she wasn't tagged, with comments like "Oh, she didn’t tag the Rebel kid", "Why isn’t Apoorva tagged?", "Rebel absence is just not so done", and "Why is no one tagging Rebel Kid?". However, the mystery was solved when a fan revealed that Apoorva had turned off Instagram's tagging feature, preventing anyone from tagging her in posts. This move is likely an attempt to avoid unwanted negativity and harassment on social media amid her ongoing controversy.



Apoorva Makhija's controversy

Apoorva is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Apoorva, Ranveer, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and others in connection with the issue. The controversy began when Allahbadia made offensive remarks about parental sex on the show, sparking widespread outrage and multiple complaints against him.