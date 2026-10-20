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Why is Sonu Nigam apologising to Kannadigas ahead of Bengaluru concert? His Pahalgam remark controversy explained

Sonu Nigam has apologised to Kannadigas for comparing a demand for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. Ahead of his October 24 Bengaluru concert, the singer's apology prompted pro-Kannada outfit KRV to withdraw its protest against the event.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

Why is Sonu Nigam apologising to Kannadigas ahead of Bengaluru concert? His Pahalgam remark controversy explained
Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas
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Singer Sonu Nigam has apologised to the people of Karnataka for comparing a demand for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The apology comes days before his scheduled concert in Bengaluru on October 24, amid renewed protests by pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV). The organisation's state president, TA Narayana Gowda, had urged the Bengaluru police commissioner to deny permission for the concert, accusing the singer of hurting Kannadigas' sentiments. However, following a conversation with Gowda, Sonu issued an apology, prompting the organisation to announce that it would withdraw its protest.

Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas

On October 19, Gowda shared a video of Sonu's apology on X, saying the singer had understood how his earlier remarks had hurt Kannadigas and had offered an unconditional apology. Addressing the people of Karnataka as his family, Sonu said he did not want a misunderstanding to damage their relationship. "My dear Karnataka family, Thanna Kannadigaru. My truth is known to me, my Almighty, my Bhagwan, and to all the people who were there in the audience that eventful evening," he said, referring to the incident. The singer added that he had a warm and respectful conversation with Gowda before apologising. "When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it," he said.

KRV calls off protest after apology

Confirming the development, Gowda said there was no personal animosity towards Sonu, whose songs had been enjoyed by audiences in Karnataka for years. He maintained that the protest was a response to the singer's controversial remark and said it was time to move on. Gowda also cited legendary singers such as Ghantasala, PB Srinivas, Yesudas, S Janaki, Vani Jairam and KS Chithra, who were not Kannadigas but had made significant contributions to Kannada film music. He expressed hope that Sonu would continue singing Kannada songs and performing in the state. Following the apology, the organisation announced that it would withdraw its protest against the Bengaluru concert.

What did Sonu Nigam say about the Pahalgam terror attack?

The controversy erupted in April 2025 when Sonu was performing at a musical event at East Point Engineering College in Bengaluru. During the concert, a fan demanded that he sing a Kannada song. The singer paused to address the audience, saying the demand had made him feel threatened. He then linked the incident to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. "Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi?", Nigam said, drawing widespread criticism from Kannadigas and pro-Kannada groups.

Sonu's explanation failed to end controversy

The KRV subsequently filed a complaint at Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru, and an FIR was registered against the singer. Sonu later clarified that his remark was directed at the aggressive behaviour of a few young men in the audience, whom he felt were threatening him, and not at Kannadigas as a community. However, his explanation failed to quell the backlash. He also apologised in an Instagram post, writing, "Sorry Karnataka, my love for you is bigger than my ego. Always love." The controversy resurfaced ahead of his October 24 concert, with the KRV demanding that authorities deny permission for the event before the latest apology led to the withdrawal of its protest.

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