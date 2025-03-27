Recently, Rajat Arora, the screenwriter of Kick 2, finally broke the silence, revealing that the team has deliberately avoided rushing into production.

Salman Khan has been on a roll, with several of his previous hits lined up for sequels. One of the most anticipated ones is Kick 2, announced in October 2024 ¹. However, since then, there's been radio silence, fueling speculation that the film might be delayed.

Recently, Rajat Arora, the screenwriter of Kick 2, finally broke the silence, revealing that the team has deliberately avoided rushing into production. This suggests that the filmmakers are prioritizing quality over meeting a deadline. Given the massive success of the original Kick, it's no surprise that the team wants to get it right.

Arora revealed that the scripting process is currently underway and nearing completion. “If any character demands a sequel, it is Devi Lal from Kick. There has been a huge demand for the sequel, and we could have done it much earlier if we wanted to cash in on Kick’s popularity and Salman’s stardom. But we didn’t want to make the film for the heck of it; we wanted it to have a new story and be perfect. That’s why it has taken us some time. The scripting is in progress, and will be completed soon,” he told Mid Day.

The excitement for Kick 2 began building when Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram to share a photo from the film's shoot, featuring Salman Khan. He captioned the post, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand / Sajid Nadiadwala." This announcement sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the sequel's release.

The 2014 action-comedy film Kick, was a massive success, marking Sajid's directorial debut and Salman's first film to gross over Rs 200 crore.The original Kick was a remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name, starring Ravi Teja. The movie boasted an impressive cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sajid Nadiadwala has consistently pushed the boundaries of action-drama and thriller genres with his filmmaking expertise.