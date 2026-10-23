Why is Indian Medical Association seeking a ban on Sunny Deol's Suryaa? What has CBFC said?

The Indian Medical Association has urged the government to review Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging it generalises medical corruption and glorifies violence against healthcare workers. The CBFC has clarified that the film has not yet been submitted for certification.

Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has landed in controversy ahead of its theatrical release after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) approached the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, objecting to its portrayal of doctors and healthcare workers. The association has sought a review of the film, corrective action from the makers and a possible ban if its content violates the law. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has clarified that the film has not yet been submitted for certification.

Why is the IMA opposing Suryaa?

In a letter to Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IMA objected to the film's promotional material, alleging that its trailers and teasers portray corruption and unethical practices as widespread across the medical profession. The association maintained that while professional misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of doctors who serve with integrity and dedication.

The IMA also raised concerns about scenes that appear to show physical attacks on doctors, nurses and hospital staff. It argued that portraying such violence as justified or heroic could normalise assaults on healthcare workers, who already face safety concerns in hospitals across the country. The association clarified that it does not defend corruption or unethical medical practices. Its objection centres on the alleged generalisation of misconduct and the depiction of violence as an acceptable response.

Copy of letter dated October 22, 2026 written to @AshwiniVaishnaw , Hon’ble Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Government of India. https://t.co/iSkpUe4tce October 22, 2026

What has the IMA demanded?

The association has made three key requests to the government. It has sought an independent review of the film's content, corrective measures from the filmmakers to address the portrayal of medical professionals, and a ban or other appropriate action if the film is found to violate applicable laws.

What has CBFC said about Suryaa?

The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has clarified through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry that Suryaa has not been submitted for certification. This means the board has not yet examined the film's content or issued a certification decision.

What is Suryaa about?

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak stars Sunny Deol as a man whose personal tragedy draws him into a confrontation with the medical system. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, which also faced objections from the IMA's Kerala chapter over its portrayal of a criminal organ transplantation and trafficking racket.

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