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Why did Ramesh Taurani once refuse a film with Suniel Shetty? Producer reveals shocking reason

Speaking to Komal Nahta on his podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, Ramesh Taurani recalled refusing to back a film starring newcomer Suniel Shetty in the early 1990s and revealed how the incident taught him an important lesson about what not to say in the film industry.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 08:30 PM IST

Why did Ramesh Taurani once refuse a film with Suniel Shetty? Producer reveals shocking reason
Ramesh Taurani and Suniel Shetty
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Ramesh Taurani has recalled a surprising episode from his early years in Bollywood when he refused to back a film starring a then-newcomer Suniel Shetty. The producer admitted that the incident taught him an important lesson about what not to say in the film industry. Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta on Game Changers: The Music Series, Taurani opened up about his experiences in the early 1990s, when he was still finding his footing in the industry. He recalled how he had acquired two films from Firoz Nadiadwala - Ram Shastra and an Anil Kapoor film that eventually could not be made.

Taurani, co-founder and managing director of Tips Industries, said, "When I took two movies from Firoz Nadiadwala, they announced three new movies with Suniel Shetty and some other director. At that time, Suniel Shetty was new in the industry and we had superstars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. They insisted that I take the three new films as well, but I declined. 'Mujhe nahi chahiye, aapke picture ka hero Suniel Shetty hai.' We didn’t know better at that time, as we were also new in 1990, 1991. We didn't know that we should not speak like that."

However, his comment quickly came back to him. "In an hour, I got a call from Jatin Rajguru, Suniel Shetty's secretary, saying Suniel wanted to meet us. I said, 'Most welcome.' I didn't know he wanted to meet us because of what I had said," he recalled. Suniel eventually met Taurani and confronted him about his remark. "They came and said, 'Sir, aap aisa mat bolo ke aap Suniel Shetty ki picture nahi karoge.' I said, 'It’s true that I said that, but now, I'll buy two pictures of yours.'" Taurani eventually acquired Raghuveer and Takkar, both starring Suniel Shetty and released in 1995. Looking back at the episode, he said the experience taught him an important lesson about navigating the film industry. "We took Raghuveer and Takkar, and from that incident, I learnt what not to say in the industry," he concluded.

Taurhas been a prominent producer and music executive in Hindi cinema for decades. His latest conversation with Komal Nahta is part of Game Changers: The Music Series, which features filmmakers, singers, composers and other personalities discussing their careers and experiences in the music and film industries.

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