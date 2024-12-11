Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone once made headlines after the latter allegedly tried to take a dig at her by asking for her passport. On the popular chat show Koffee With Karan, Deepika was asked by host Karan Johar about the one thing she wanted to say to Katrina, who then dated her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. To this Deepika, surprisingly replied that she would want to take a look at her passport.

Recently, Reddit users were reminded of their old spat after a user claimed to share the truth behind Katrina’s age. A user on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNgossip section wrote, “She(Katrina) is 44-45 .Thats it. That's the goss. A friend of mine works at Vistara at the check-in counter and he checked her British passport d.o.b being 1979.” Reacting to the same, a social media user said, “That's why Deepika said in KWK she wants to see Katrina's passport.” Another added, “As DP once said in Koffee with Karan she would like to see Katrina’s passport. If this is true, DP must be smirking saying “I knew it!”.

It was believed that Deepika allegedly tried to also age-shame Katrina, who, according to Wiki, is 41 years old. Some also that Deepika’s remark was about Katrina Kaif's travel adventures with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Reddit is flooded with comments targeting Katrina that she has lied about her age. “I do recall that she is older than Ranbir. Like before dating him it was 1981 and later she changed it to 1983,” wrote a user. “We knew she lied about her age.. but according to that old interview where she said she was 8 when Berlin wall fell, she would be 1981 born. 79 isn’t that far fetched,” reacted another user.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Katrina have buried the hatched and are on good terms now. Katrina even attended Deepika's wedding reception in 2018, and latter wished her on birthday. The two actresses had been at odds for years, in part due to their shared ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. However, they have since made peace.