BOLLYWOOD

Why didn't Dharmendra receive state funeral? What are the criteria for state honours? Last actor to receive state funeral was...

Dharmendra was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Creamtorium in Mumbai on Monday without any state honours. The last actor to be given a state funeral was veteran star Manoj Kumar, who was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on April 5, 2025.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Why didn't Dharmendra receive state funeral? What are the criteria for state honours? Last actor to receive state funeral was...
No state funeral for Dharmendra
Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in the first week of November and was discharged two weeks later after showing signs of improvement. He had been recuperating at his Juhu home but was reportedly placed on a ventilator after developing breathing complications. Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday and was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, near Juhu.

As per the latest reports, Dharmendra will not be accorded state honours, a decision that comes as a surprise to many given his immense contributions to Indian cinema. Active in the industry since his 1960 debut film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, he remained involved in films until his final days, with his last movie Ikkis set for release in December 2025. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in over 300 films. As per the sources, the Deol family opted out of the state honours.

Interestingly, the last actor to be given a state funeral was veteran star Manoj Kumar, who was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on April 5, 2025. His ceremony featured a three-gun salute, and his body was draped in the national flag. The tribute acknowledged his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, especially his patriotic roles that earned him the title Bharat Kumar.

What are the criteria for receiving state honours?

A state funeral is a ceremonial honour accorded to distinguished individuals who have made notable contributions to the nation. Such funerals typically include formal arrangements like military honours, a gun salute, and the draping of the coffin or body with the national flag. They serve both to acknowledge the individual’s accomplishments and to mark the nation’s collective mourning.

Eligibility for a state funeral is determined through a mix of historical precedent, legal provisions, and the discretionary authority of government officials. The government assesses the stature and contributions of the individual before making a decision.

The Chief Minister, in consultation with senior cabinet members and other key officials, reviews the deceased’s eligibility. Public sentiment and the person’s societal impact also play a significant role in shaping the final decision.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

