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Why Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone didn't recognise early signs about actress's depression?

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Why Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone didn't recognise early signs about actress's depression?

Deepika Padukone publicly spoke about her struggle with depression in 2014. She subsequently founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health in India. Her sister Anisha joined the actress and became the Chief Executive Officer at her NGO.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 05:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Why Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone didn't recognise early signs about actress's depression?
Deepika Padukone with Anisha Padukone
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Anisha Padukone, sister of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, says she was caught unaware with the actor's battle with anxiety and depression in 2014. In an interview with PTI, Anisha, a professional golfer, said she believed she knew enough about mental health, but realised she didn't. "I was not aware enough about the signs and symptoms to be able to understand what she was really going through. The fact that we didn’t live in the same city also didn’t help, and I was caught unaware and off guard. I felt like I knew enough about the topic, but unfortunately, I didn’t," Anisha said. She added that the family was fortunate to be able to access and afford mental healthcare. "Unfortunately, not everyone has that access and availability," she said.

Deepika publicly spoke about her struggle with depression in 2014. She subsequently founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health in India. Anisha, who joined Deepika and became the Chief Executive Officer at the Live Love Laugh Foundation, said her sister’s experience ultimately became a turning point in her own relationship with mental health.

"Her journey teaches me that I do not know enough about the subject and need to read and understand more in order to support her in the way that is required. That is also where my own mental health journey begins," she said. As an athlete, Anisha said she had always prioritised physical health but had not paid the same attention to her mental wellbeing. "The more I research and understand this subject, the more I realise that there are millions of people, not just in India but globally, going through similar experiences," she added.

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