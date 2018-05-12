Why Deepika Padukone is worth her weight in gold...

No wonder, Dippy is the ‘golden’ girl of Bollywood!

Deepika Padukone is still basking in the massive success of Padmaavat, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The historical not only took the actress to new heights of stardom, but it also resulted in her brand value spike. We already know that the leggy lass was paid more than both her male co-stars — Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

But few know that it was because of Deepika that a leading jewellery brand reportedly decided to associate with the film for around Rs 5 crore. Right from the clothes she wore to the jewellery she sported, everything became a trend in the market. The jewellery brand saw the rewards they would be reaping before hand. Neither of her male co-stars got the makers any such association. No wonder, Dippy is the ‘golden’ girl of Bollywood!