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Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?

Shashi Shetty, a businessman who purchased Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad some years ago, moved the Bombay High Court after coming across numerous articles, posts and videos on the internet that labeled the property as "haunted," "cursed," "unlucky", and "ill-omened".

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?
Rajesh Khanna bungalow Aashirwad
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The Bombay High Court has restrained media organisations and online platforms from referring to the Aashirwad bungalow in Bandra, once owned by late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, as "cursed," "haunted," or "unlucky". Justice Arif S Doctor, in an interim order passed on July 24, said that such descripitons were prima facie defamatory, and violated the plaintiff's fundamental right to live peacefully and in dignity.

Shashi Shetty, a businessman who purchased the iconic bungalow some years ago, moved the court after coming across numerous articles, posts and videos on the internet that labeled the property as "haunted," "cursed," and "ill-omened". Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Shetty, told the court that he constructed a new house after demolishing the original bungalow, but did not change the name. The new house is also called Aashirwad, the lawyer said.

The petitioner pointed out that the website Indiadotcom recently published an article titled '19 Real Haunted Houses in India That Will Give You A Cold Sweat', in which Aashirwad bungalow was also listed. The judge held that the owner was "wholly justified" in seeking an interim relief. "The material, in my prima facie view, is clearly defamatory of the plaintiff so as to suggest that he lives in a haunted and so-called cursed bungalow," the order noted.

Further, it would also clearly impinge upon the Shetty's "right to live peacefully and in dignity", the HC said. The judge also noted that none of the respondents appeared before the court to justify or defend their publications. "Therefore, in my prima facie view, clearly such publications would be wholly unjustified and in the nature of creating sensationalism, at the cost to the plaintiff and for no fault of his," the court held. The ad-interim relief will continue until the next hearing on August 21, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Supreme Court dismisses Odisha govt plea against release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath

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