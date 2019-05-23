Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Why be an MP when you can be a PM on screen?': Vivek Oberoi

During an interaction with a daily, Vivek Oberoi spoke at length about his soon-to-be-released film, 'PM Narendra Modi' and his political aspirations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vivek Oberoi is currently caught in a web of controversy after his meme tweet on exit polls got him a backlash. A couple of days back, the actor shared a tweet where he compared with that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship with Salman Khan, himself and Abhishek Bachchan. After a day, he deleted the tweet and apologised by writing, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted."

Meanwhile, his upcoming film, PM Narendra Modi is finally hitting the screens on Friday after the results of Lok Sabha General Elections 2019 are announced today. Talking about the same, Vivek stated to Bombay Times, "I am really excited. The election results will be out 23rd. PM Narendra Modi will win with a thumping majority, so the film’s release on 24th will be a celebration of a kind. It’s an inspirational film."

He further spoke about the delay in the release by saying, "We went through that ordeal for over 40 days. It was disappointing that our right to release the film was clipped. Ours is not a propaganda film. There was definitely propaganda against our film. Instead of focussing on issues of national importance, our humble little film was attacked. The film is an emotional narrative and is aspirational."

On being quizzed about the reports of him entering politics, Oberoi replied, "I was first offered a ticket in 2004. From 2004 to 2019, I have been offered tickets by regional and national parties. I have said no every time. I jokingly say, 'Why be an MP when you can be a PM on screen?'"

Will Vivek ever become a politician? To which the actor replied, "No I am not a member of any political party and I am going to keep it that way. I don’t want to be a politician just for the tag."

