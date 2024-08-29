Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

First Mumbai-Goa train on Western Railway to launch today: Check route, timings, stoppages and more

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

Viral video: Little girl helping her friend while dancing wins hearts online, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

7 breathing images of Neptune shared by NASA

10 oldest religions in the world

10 oldest religions in the world

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

Sleep Deprivation: Diseases, health problems triggered by lack of sleep

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए हो��श

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

This is how Mukesh Ambani’s inspiring words helped RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka take a bold decision, WATCH

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Sheikh Hasina's son is named Sanjeeb Wazed and Arjun Rampal grew up in same environment, they studied in same school.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...
Image credit: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sheikh Hasina's son is named Sanjeeb Wazed who lives in the United States and runs a large business. He was once considered a potential political successor to his mother in Bangladesh, but the situation has now changed.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal is a film actor and producer from a military family. His grandfather, Brigadier Gurdayal Singh, was in the Indian Army and credited with designing the first artillery gun after independence.

Arjun Rampal was born in Jabalpur in 1972. His father was a Brahmin, and his mother was both Sikh and Dutch, so Arjun grew up in an environment where multiple religions were celebrated, from Christmas to Eid.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun Rampal attended several schools due to his parents' separation. He studied at Deolali in Nashik and then at the prestigious Kodaikanal International School, which is around 120 years old. His connection with Sanjeeb Wazed, son of Sheikh Hasina, stems from their shared school background. 

Sanjeeb Wazed was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 1971. His father was a nuclear scientist. After the assassination of his grandfather, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka in 1975, Sanjeeb and his mother were in Europe. Following this, his parents moved to Delhi, where Sanjeeb continued his education at Kodaikanal International School in India.

Arjun Rampal and Sanjeeb Wazed both studied at Kodaikanal International School, which is where their connection lies. After this, Sanjeeb completed his graduation in Computer Science from the University of Bangalore. 

Both attended the same class and lived in the same hostel at this boarding school. Reportedly, they shared experiences and close living arrangements during their school years led to a strong friendship that lasted for several years.

Kodaikanal International School, founded in 1901 by American missionary Margaret Eddie, spans about 50 acres and is located in the picturesque Palani Hills of Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The school, known for its colonial architecture and excellent educational environment, is among the top schools in the world. It has educated numerous notable personalities, including TV and film actor Ram Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: All you need to know about group stage draw, date, time, teams and new format

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway: Check estimated completion, route, distance and more

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Beyond the Bofors Scandal: George Fernandes' tears and gun that saved Kargil

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet woman, who is suffering with terminal cancer, auctions her final moments to...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement