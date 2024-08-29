Why Arjun Rampal stayed with ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's son for years? Their connection was forged when...

Sheikh Hasina's son is named Sanjeeb Wazed and Arjun Rampal grew up in same environment, they studied in same school.

Sheikh Hasina's son is named Sanjeeb Wazed who lives in the United States and runs a large business. He was once considered a potential political successor to his mother in Bangladesh, but the situation has now changed.

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal is a film actor and producer from a military family. His grandfather, Brigadier Gurdayal Singh, was in the Indian Army and credited with designing the first artillery gun after independence.

Arjun Rampal was born in Jabalpur in 1972. His father was a Brahmin, and his mother was both Sikh and Dutch, so Arjun grew up in an environment where multiple religions were celebrated, from Christmas to Eid.

Arjun Rampal attended several schools due to his parents' separation. He studied at Deolali in Nashik and then at the prestigious Kodaikanal International School, which is around 120 years old. His connection with Sanjeeb Wazed, son of Sheikh Hasina, stems from their shared school background.

Sanjeeb Wazed was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 1971. His father was a nuclear scientist. After the assassination of his grandfather, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka in 1975, Sanjeeb and his mother were in Europe. Following this, his parents moved to Delhi, where Sanjeeb continued his education at Kodaikanal International School in India.

Arjun Rampal and Sanjeeb Wazed both studied at Kodaikanal International School, which is where their connection lies. After this, Sanjeeb completed his graduation in Computer Science from the University of Bangalore.

Both attended the same class and lived in the same hostel at this boarding school. Reportedly, they shared experiences and close living arrangements during their school years led to a strong friendship that lasted for several years.

Kodaikanal International School, founded in 1901 by American missionary Margaret Eddie, spans about 50 acres and is located in the picturesque Palani Hills of Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The school, known for its colonial architecture and excellent educational environment, is among the top schools in the world. It has educated numerous notable personalities, including TV and film actor Ram Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.