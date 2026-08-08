Why Arijit Singh retired from playback singing? Did he make comeback with Awarapan 2? Amaal Mallik has the answers

Amaal Mallik reveals Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing wasn’t sudden, saying those close to him had noticed his fading interest in film music years earlier. He adds that Arijit could still sing when inspired, as seen with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track.

Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing may have come as a shock to millions of fans, but according to music composer Amaal Mallik, the singer’s exit from film music had been coming for years. When Arijit announced his decision earlier this year, social media was flooded with disappointment, with many fans fearing the end of an era for one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated voices. However, Amaal, who has worked extensively with Arijit and collaborated with him on the recently released Awarapan 2 title song Yeh Awarapan featuring Emraan Hashmi, says those close to the singer had already noticed his growing disinterest in film music one or two years before the announcement.



Did someone force Arijit Singh to retire?

Talking to Pinkvilla about Arijit's decision to step away from playback singing, Amaal said, "I don’t think anyone forced him in any way. He made this decision himself. In fact, when he announced it publicly, all of us who had worked with him had already realised one or two years earlier that he had lost interest in this kind of film music. After singing around 700 songs in multiple languages, any artist gets tired. Someone like Arijit Singh comes only once in a generation. Not everyone has his talent, God’s blessings, or the courage to step away at the peak of their career."



Why Arijit Singh decided to sing Yeh Awarapan?

Amaal’s collaboration with Arijit on Awarapan 2 has since sparked speculation about whether the singer is quietly returning to playback singing. The composer, however, clarified that the song was not an old recording being released after Arijit’s decision. Instead, it came about through the duo’s usual creative process of sharing and discovering music. "When Arijit heard this song, it wasn't because of any old promise or previous agreement. People often assume that an old recorded song was suddenly released, but that's not true. For almost a year, the song existed only in my voice. Arijit and I regularly share music with each other. I send him five or six songs, and if he likes one, we work on it. That's how we usually collaborate for film music," the composer added.



Will Arijit Singh cotinue to sing songs in Bollywood?

So, does this mean Arijit Singh has ended his playback career for good? Amaal believes it is too early to draw such a definitive conclusion. He pointed out that Arijit could still choose to sing if a song genuinely inspires him, making labels such as "comeback" or "last song" unnecessary. "People will say all sorts of things, 'Arijit has come back from retirement for this song,' or 'This is his last song.' But if he likes someone else’s song in the future, he’ll sing it, and I’ll be happy if he does. At least he’s still coming in and working when he feels inspired. People are treating this as if he’s no longer with us. This isn’t an obituary. Arijit Singh has stepped away from film music, not from music itself", Amaal concluded.

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