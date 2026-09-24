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‘Why are we judging women?’ Parineeti Chopra calls post-pregnancy trolling ‘absolutely bizarre’ as Katrina Kaif faces backlash

Parineeti Chopra has spoken against the practice of judging women for changes in their bodies after pregnancy, saying such changes are a natural part of childbirth.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

‘Why are we judging women?’ Parineeti Chopra calls post-pregnancy trolling ‘absolutely bizarre’ as Katrina Kaif faces backlash
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Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the way women, including actresses, are judged for changes in their bodies after pregnancy. Calling the practice “bizarre”, the actress questioned why a mother’s body becomes a subject of public discussion after childbirth.

Speaking to Filmfare, Parineeti said the issue was not simply about whether a woman gains or loses weight, but why people feel the need to comment on her body in the first place.

“I have a personal stake in this. I find it bizarre. I find it absolutely bizarre,” she said.

‘Yes, that is science’

Parineeti said changes in the body after pregnancy are a natural process and should not come as a surprise.

Addressing comments about a woman’s appearance changing after childbirth, she said, “Oh your body changed after that,” before responding, “Yes, that is science.”

The actress stressed that women should not have to face public scrutiny simply because their bodies change after pregnancy.

Parineeti says social media drives trolling

The actress also spoke about how social media has encouraged people to make comments about others in the hope of gaining attention and followers.

“I think at the moment what has happened ki social media na sabke liye career ban gaya hai. So, everybody wants to say something to make it trend taki unko ultimately, unke pages badhe, unke followers badhe, unke engagement badhe and unka koi career ban jaye.”

She said some people deliberately troll others because they believe it can help increase their reach online.

‘They have absolutely no brains’

Parineeti also pointed out that not every troll necessarily has a clear motive. According to her, some people simply post hurtful comments without thinking about their impact.

“Then there is a section of trollers who will troll without thinking, without planning. They want to troll because they have absolutely no brains,” she said.

Katrina Kaif faced similar trolling

Parineeti's comments come after Katrina Kaif faced online criticism over her appearance following pregnancy. Pictures and videos of Katrina from the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai led some social media users to comment on her post-pregnancy weight gain and compare her appearance with her pre-pregnancy look.

Several fans defended Katrina and criticised the body-shaming comments, pointing out that physical changes after childbirth are natural.

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